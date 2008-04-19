AOL (TWX) Firing 100+ Platform A-ers Today

Henry Blodget

AOL’s new Platform-A boss Lynda Clarizio is following through on her plan for a streamlined Platform A. The plan makes sense. Unfortunately, it also involves firings.

A source says today is the day, puts the number of layoffs at “less than 500.”  AOL describes the firings as a mere “alignment,” suggests today is not the only day, and says the number is only 100.

No update on the AOL-Yahoo talks, although we think the companies met this week.

Tagged In

aol sai-us time warner