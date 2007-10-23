AOL (TWX): AOLers Seethe as Falco Admits Diverting Jet

We were in the middle of writing a post entitled “In Praise of Smithers and Burns,” about how AOL’s senior managers are actually making some harsh but sensible decisions as they try to salvage what’s left of AOL (AOLers occasionally refer to president Randy Falco and COO Ron Grant as “Smithers and Burns” or the alarmingly porn-starish nickname “Rondy”). Unfortunately, this programming has been temporarily pre-empted by an ex-AOLer’s outrage about the WaPo’s revelations today that Randy used to divert AOL’s Dulles-to-Teterboro charter flight to a White Plains airport closer to his house.

This is a family site, so we won’t be printing all of the rant (which, in any case rapidly devolves into offensive name-calling), but the first part is fun. Reprinted from By Neddie Jingo:

My Affection for the Executive Class Grows Daily

Some months ago this summer, I took the AOL Company Shuttle from Dulles to New York, to interview a prospective design hire. The woman I interviewed was ultimately hired, a capable and even impressive designer. The plane, a typical corporate 24-or-so-seater that plies the way between Dulles and Teterboro Airport in Sopranos Country twice a day, sat on the tarmac in Dulles for a good long time before takeoff. Once in the air, the pilot informed us that we’d been diverted to somewhere in the New York suburbs. No reason was given, just that a bus would be available for us to take into the city. Thanks, have a nice flight! Now comes this little detail from a Business-section story in this morning’s WashPost: “Falco is a three-decade veteran adman and operations executive. But this is his first time in the big chair, and he’s still learning how to navigate the job’s perks. He said he typically spends Monday through Thursday in Dulles and flies to New York on Thursday night on a company jet, which lands at the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, across the river from Manhattan. But at least five times, Falco acknowledged, he diverted the jet to the White Plains, N.Y., airport, closer to his home. He stopped rerouting the jet because he felt bad inconveniencing the other passengers, he said.” He felt bad inconveniencing the other passengers. Isn’t that the most humane thing you ever heard in your life?

You already know the rest, but if you’re curious, continue reading here… And now back to our regular programming…

