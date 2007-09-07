AOL (TWX) Completes Tacoda Buy. Sorry Modavox (MDVX)

As expected, AOL completed the Tacoda acquisition in short order, erasing the first chance of a quick bonanza for Modavox (MDVX.OB) shareholders. (Modavox sued AOL for patent infringement immediately after the Tacoda acquisition was announced, raising the hopes of Modavox shareholders that the transaction would get hung on a “contingent liability” clause and Tacoda or AOL would pay Modavox a bunch of money to go away.)



Now, disappointed Modavox shareholders will have to cling to the hope that AOL will buy the company outright or fork over a bunch of money in a settlement (because they presumably aren’t shareholders because they’re excited about the company’s actual business). However, the source who told us that the AOL deal would close on schedule (correct) also said the infringement suit was “ridiculous,” so we expect this hope will eventually die in vain, too.

See also: Mysterious Modavox Hits Up AOL-Tacoda For Patent Hush Money

More on AOL, Time Warner, Modavox, and Patent Trolls

AOL-Tacoda: The Inside Story

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.