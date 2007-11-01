AOL (TWX) Buying Quigo For $300 Million?

Kara Swisher says AOL is eyeing NY-based text ad network Quigo. A source “close to the company” says the deal — around $300 million — is “80 per cent there.” This makes sense — Quigo has an impressive roster, including several Time Inc. sites like CNNMoney, People, and SI, as well as ESPN, Fox News, etc. And AOL is betting that ad networks will be a big growth driver in its post-dialup era.

See Also:

Quigo Wins NYPost Text Ad Deal

Quigo Lands TheStreet.com Text Ad Deal

AOL’s Ad-Network Strategy Explained

AOL’s Ad-Network Strategy Could Materially Boost Revenue

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.