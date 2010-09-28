AOL Tried To Buy TechCrunch Twice Before

Photo: TC Disrupt

If AOL is as close to buying TechCrunch as GigaOm reports, it wouldn’t be the first time.A source close to the negotiations tells us AOL has tried to buy TechCrunch twice in the blog’s five year history.



First, former AOL CEO Randy Falco targeted Michael Arrington’s industry-leading tech blog.

Then, shortly after he became AOL CEO in 2009, Tim Armstrong also made a bid.

The problem was valuation.

During the second run, AOL wanted to buy TechCrunch for something a little under $25 million. TechCrunch, in negotiations led by CEO Heather Harde, wanted closer to $30 million. AOL wouldn’t go there because it thought too much of TechCrunch’s revenues were from a conference business it didn’t entirely own itself.

TechCrunch has since divorced itself from its one-time conference collaborator, Jason Calacanis, and launched a wholly-owned conference series, Disrupt.

