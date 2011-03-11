AOL To Slash More Destination Sites And Media Brands Than Expected

As a part of today’s layoffs and the integrations with the Huffington Post, AOL is going to shut down many more of its media brands than previously expected.



A source close to company tells us the decisions on which sites will be trimmed hasn’t been made yet, but that many brands could get combined, and that many destination site URLs will soon cease to exist.

In some cases, destination sites will go away, but the brands will remain on other sites and staffs will stay in tact.

Still, about 200 people in editorial are heading for the door today and its clear many AOL brands will go with them.

We’d like to know more about which brands and which people are going. Keep us updated via email ([email protected]) or text (727 507 1699).

Here’s the current roster:

