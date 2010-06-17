AOL To Sell Bebo to Criterion Capital Partners

AOL is selling Bebo to Criterion Capital Partners, WSJ reporter Anupreeta Das just tweeted.



(Update: She’s deleted her tweet. We’ve pasted a screengrab below.)

Earlier today, Mashable reported AOL had sold the social network, but Mashable didn’t know to whom.

AOL bought Bebo for $850 million in 2008. Everyone knew it was mistake, even then. CEO Randy Falco and president Ron Grant didn’t make it another year at the company.

Here’s how Criterion describes itself:

Criterion Capital Partners is an integrated advisory and consulting firm serving U.S. and international clients who seek the preparation and implementation of APOs, outsourced business development, acquisitions or marketing strategies – executed concurrently with the organisation and structuring of capital procurement. Led by Adam Levin, CCP delivers objective thinking, proven practices and best-of-breed partners to help clients achieve their specific development and financial goals.

We don’t know how much AOL got for Bebo, It couldn’t have paid very much.

However much it was, we have some ideas for where AOL could spend the money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.