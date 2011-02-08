AOL To Fire Some People Following The HuffPo Acquisition

In a filing with the SEC today regarding its $315 million Huffington Post acquisition, AOL announced that it expects “restructuring charges” due to “cost overlap” to total $20 million in 2011.



Translation: the company is planning to fire some people at AOL or HuffPo because their jobs are being made redundant, and AOL expects their severance packages should total around $20 million.

This layoff won’t be a big one.

When AOL cut ~1,400 people in early 2010, the restructuring charge was $150 million.

