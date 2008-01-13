AOL to Employees: Please Spam Your Friends About Us!

AOL is proud of its new products, and it wants more people to check them out. So, Valleywag reports, AOL boss Kevin Conroy asked employees to share their enthusiasm with “friends, family, and professional contacts”–and he made it easy by providing an extensive email brag sheet they could easily forward.

Alas, not surprisingly, it seems no one forwarded it. So now Conroy is getting tough:

Team, I would love to see some examples of how you used the email below and/or modified it to send to friends, family, and professional contacts. Please feel free to forward to me directly.

So if you suddenly get an uncharacteristically stiff email from your AOLer buddy about the company’s new products, forgive him/her. Expressing enthusiasm about AOL is now an AOL job requirement!

(Full emails on Valleywag)

