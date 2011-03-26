AOL To Buy GDGT? The rumours Are Back

Now that the top two editors for AOL’s powerhouse gadget site Engadget are gone or going, lots of people think the next thing AOL will do is buy GDGT, the gadget-oriented social network started by other former Engadget editors-in-chief, Peter Rojas and Ryan Block.



Through AOL Ventures, AOL already owns a piece of the startup.

So does Tony Conrad, the founder of About.me, which was acquired by AOL in December.

The buy would probably be one of those “acqui-hires” where GDGT investors are made whole and the founders get what amounts to a signing bonus. Comscore tells us GDGT has been fluctuating between 60,000 and 140,000 unique visitors over the past year.

An AOL/Engadget insider tells: “that gdgt rumour comes and goes.”

Here it comes again.

Update: GDGT cofounder Peter Rojas says, “I can’t comment either way, you know the drill.”

