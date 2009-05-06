AOL Time Warner Deal Finally Generating Synergies!

When AOL bought Time Warner (TWX) nine years ago, one of the main ideas was that Time Warner’s vast media properties would be able to make great use of AOL’s vast Internet properties. That never happened, and that’s one reason why Time Warner is preparing to spin AOL off as a separate company worth a puny fraction of its former self.

But now they’re finally playing together!

For example: Today, AOL announced that Warner Bros. Television Group will launch AOL’s Socialthing for Websites platform across its sites like CWTV.com, TheWB.com, KidsWB.com, Momlogic, etc.

The idea is that Socialthing will add a social layer to Warner Bros.’ sites, adding AIM sign-in credentials, activity feeds, sharing via AIM and ICQ, etc. They’ll even be able to “use this feed to create online identities for characters from its popular TV shows, such as Serena van der Woodsen or Blair Waldorf from ‘Gossip Girl’.”

Sounds good. And better late than never!

