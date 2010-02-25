AOL's Tim Armstrong BS's About Global Opportunity In A NYSE Ad

This new ad for NYSE Euronext features AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, along with Kevin Johnson and Mark Hoplamazian — the top guys for Juniper and Hyatt, respectively.



We know it’s just a silly ad, but it’s a little odd that it features Tim explaining that because “it’s a global world, opportunities are so powerful now.”

AOL shuttered many if not most of its “global” offices earlier this year, as part of what we think was a smart decision to focus on its domestic operations. Oh well.

Watch:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.