AOL Third Screen Refugees Land On Their Feet -- Together

Rishi Bhatia

Photo: Vibes Media

From the moment we reported in December that every engineer from AOL’s Third Screen Media took buyouts to quit the company, we were inundated with requests from other companies asking us how they could reach out to those folks and maybe even hire them.Now we know the winner in the Third Screen Media refugee scramble: Chicago-based mobile marketing firm Vibes Media.



Vibes has hired three Third Screeners: Rishi Bhatia, former head of engineering for Third Screen, Mark Hoffman, former Third Screen architect, and Varma Vetukuri, a former Third Screen QA engineer.

Vibes claims to have “hundreds of self serve clients leveraging our publisher platform, mobile expertise and connectivity to engage their audience and distribute content.”

President and cofounder revenues Jack Philbin tells us the company’s revenues eclipsed $10 million in 2007.

Here are some highlights from 2009 that the company shared with us:

2009 revenue exceeded 2008 revenue

Booked 2010 revenue (committed revenue) already exceeds all of 2009 revenue with Q1 2010 pacing at 30+% in year over year growth

Booked 2010 revenue(committed revenue) for our VIBES publisher segment was over 100% higher entering 2010 vs. 2009

Our full serve VIBES marketer platform revenue increased over 70% in 2009

Our 2010 new business pipeline is over 300% greater than we had at this point in 2009

Average campaign value tripled in the 2H of 2009 vs. 1H 2009 as our clients committed more to achieve their business objectives and track results

Many of our 2009 publisher and marketer clients signed long term exclusive commitments allowing for increased investment in our technology assets

