It’s AOL investor day!



That means AOL ad boss Jeff Levick just got off the stage, where he was explaining to analysts why they should be bullish on AOL’s advertising business.

AOL begins with an old standard: Online ad spend isn't commensurate with how much time people are spending online! AOL argues: It's going to come online in form of brand advertising… …PREMIUM brand advertising Levick says: No one is winning in this space yet No one is winning because online ads are messy AOL will sells ads that are less messy… ……Ads that give ONE advertiser the whole page to itself So far, AOL says, advertisers love this idea, and are coming back for seconds AOL says this method has decreased the number of ads served, but increased their yield AOL says video ads will make a huge difference The key takeaways!

