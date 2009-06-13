AOL: The Company Americans Love To Hate Most

AOL’s cash cow is its dial-up Internet access business. But that same business is also the reason why, for the second year in a row, AOL has claimed the top (worst) spot in MSN Money’s Customer Service Hall of Shame.



The dishonor comes after 44.8% of respondents in a MSN Money-Zogby International poll called AOL’s customer service “poor.”

Somehow, the Time Warner (TWX) subsidiary even managed to beat out second-place Comcast, which has a notorious reputation for terrible customer service — especially since that time a customer recorded a video of a Comcast repair man sleeping on the job.

So yeah, AOL’s customer service must be really bad. That’s not a surprise, of course, given the company’s laid off so many people from its call centres as it tries to slim down and become a digital media company.

Of course, given that, it was strange to read AOL SVP of access Todd Waletzki tried to deny Zogby’s results. To paraphrase, he told MSN Money, that actually, according to internal surveys, customers are plenty satisfied with AOL’s overall and technical support.

Why not just own up to the problem and say that anew CEO is on board, and he’s going to fix the problem?

