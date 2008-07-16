AOL Team In Seattle Discussing Deal With Microsoft

A team from AOL (TWX) is in Seattle discussing a potential deal with Microsoft (MSFT), a source close to AOL tells us. The two companies have talked many times before, and our source says the chance that a deal will be consummated is still “low/medium.” But this is reportedly the closest the companies have come to a deal so far.



We don’t yet know the specifics of what is being discussed. A month or so ago, we said we expected that Microsoft would soon buy AOL for $10-$15 billion (with the exact amount dependent on whether there was a bidding war).

In any event, it sounds as though Microsoft is now working more diligently on a Plan B…

