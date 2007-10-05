AOL Taps Tacoda CFO Pinney To Head Platform A Biz Planning

Mark Pinney will head business planning for AOL’s Platform A ad division, the company announced today. Pinney was formerly CFO and Chief Privacy Officer at Tacoda, the ad targeting firm AOL purchased in July for $275 million. Release via PaidContent



