Urban Outfitters is selling a T-shirt with the classic AOL logo for $45

Want a taste of some 90’s early internet nostalgia?
For $US45, this T-shirt featuring AOL’s classic logo can be yours, courtesy of Urban Outfitters:
Ted Leonsis, the former AOL exec and current owner of the Washington Capitals hockey team, even tweeted about it:
AOL Tshirts, back in vogue here, click to buy. https://t.co/7SPjaOUfcc
— Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) February 18, 2017
NOW WATCH: 7 Google Maps tricks only power users know about
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.