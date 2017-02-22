Urban Outfitters is selling a T-shirt with the classic AOL logo for $45

Steve Kovach

Want a taste of some 90’s early internet nostalgia?

For $US45, this T-shirt featuring AOL’s classic logo can be yours, courtesy of Urban Outfitters:

Urban outfitters aol t-shirtUrban Outfitters

Ted Leonsis, the former AOL exec and current owner of the Washington Capitals hockey team, even tweeted about it:

