Jonathan Dube

Photo: Twitter

AOL SVP/GM of News, Jonathan Dube just tweeted, “I have just laid off dozens of the most talented journalists & product folks I know. Need talent? Let me know!”If you’re one of the people laid off, we’re hiring!



