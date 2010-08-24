AOL Content Chief Marty Moe Is Out (MEMO)

AOL media SVP Marty Moe is out, Kara Swisher reports.



The stated logic, “for personal reasons,” is usually code for “sacked.” In this case, though, it may have been irreconcilable differences with respect to business strategy.

Marty was a long-time advocate for the premium content business at AOL. AOL’s Google management, meanwhile, has long been enamoured of super-cheap freelance and SEO-driven content.

We’d been hearing another AOL media exec, ex-Googler David Eun, might also be leaving AOL, but Kara says no.

From the outside, it looks like there was a power-struggle between these two execs and that Moe lost.

(If leaving AOL is really losing…)

Marty was a champion of AOL’s premium branded content businesses (Engadget, DailyFinance, WalletPop, etc.). These brands have always been in conflict with AOL’s vision for Seed, robo-content, and other super-low-cost endeavours like Patch.

One wonders, therefore, whether Moe’s departure is indicative of AOL’s future plans with respect to branded premium content.

Here’s the memo from David Eun that AOLers just got about the news:

Our colleague and long-time AOLer, Marty Moe, has decided to step down from his role leading our News & Information area. Marty, a nine-year veteran of the company, was one of the original champions of opening up AOL’s content and products to all users on the web at large as the company transitioned to an ad-supported media business.

More recently, Marty was a driving force behind helping AOL move away from aggregating third party content and moving toward the creation of high quality original content.

In talking with Marty, I know that he is eager to take on new challenges and also find more time to spend with his family. Marty is going to be transitioning with us through early October. In the meantime we will be looking for someone to fill his role.

Please join me in thanking Marty for his contributions to AOL and in wishing him the best of luck going forward.

