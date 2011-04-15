AOL SVP Bolts, As Another Ex-Googler Gives Up

Randy Meech, AOL’s SVP of engineering for Local & Mapping, quit this week.



He’s off to work at an as-of-yet unannounced startup.

Meech leaves behind the engineering group responsible for Mapquest and Patch – one that is “desperately in need of leadership and more engineers,” according to a source.

Meech was one of the many ex-Googlers that joined AOL after Google’s old ad sales boss, Tim Armstrong, took AOL’s top job back in 2009.

For a while, it looked like the ex-Googlers – nicknamed Vs, after the alien invaders in the TV show – would run the place.

Now we get the feeling Arianna Huffington and her Huffington Post troops are totally in charge.

In related news, AOL announced a whole bunch of hires in its advertising group today. Debbie Menin, Mike Feeley, Jennifer Willey, Julia Edvardsson, and Amy Starwalt will each head up specific verticals such as Travel and Entertainment.

