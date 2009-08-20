AOL Sues 'Confusingly Similar' Advertise.com

AOL (TWX) is suing Advertise.com for owning a domain name too similar to AOL’s Advertising.com and Ad.com, Domain Name Wire reports.



AOL uses Advertising.com for its ad business, and does not yet own Ad.com, it seems. It has applied to get Ad.com trademarked, and has referred to its Advertising.com unit as Ad.com.

In the lawsuit, AOL alleges that Advertise.com is “virtually identical and confusingly similar” to Advertising.com and Ad.com. It says that Advertise.com competes with AOL’s ad business, and the domain name could cause people to believe that Advertise.com is affiliated with AOL.

Domain Name Wire: A search of the USPTO database shows that AOL has three registered trademarks for Advertising.com, but all are design trademarks. Based on recent cases for challenged trademarks such as Hotels.com, the company would not be able to get a trademark simply for the word “Advertising” on the principal register.

Read the entire lawsuit here.

