AOL Stock Is Going On A Tear Today

AOL stock is up 8% since
the company reported its third quarter financial results this morning.
Here’s why:
- The results beat expectations.
- The results marked three consecutive quarters of advertising revenue growth.
- AOL improved margins in its brand advertising business.
- Thanks to a recent $US400 million acquisition, AOL is growing its business selling premium video ads for other publisher.
- Investors like that AOL is finally cutting costs at Patch.
- AOL’s subscriber-base only shrank 7% during the quarter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.