AOL Stock Is Going On A Tear Today

Nicholas Carlson
Tim ArmstrongBusiness Insider Video

AOL stock is up 8% since
the company reported its third quarter financial results this morning.
Here’s why:

  • The results beat expectations.
  • The results marked three consecutive quarters of advertising revenue growth.
  • AOL improved margins in its brand advertising business.
  • Thanks to a recent $US400 million acquisition, AOL is growing its business selling premium video ads for other publisher.
  • Investors like that AOL is finally cutting costs at Patch.
  • AOL’s subscriber-base only shrank 7% during the quarter.

