After Watching Its Stock Tank, AOL Announces $250 Million Buy Back

Photo: AP

Since announcing earnings on Wednesday morning, AOL’s stock has been in a free fall.In an attempt to stop the drop, it announced this morning the board has approved a $250 million buy back plan.



In the press release CEO Tim Armstrong says, “We believe this stock repurchase makes sense for both our company and our shareholders.”

On a sum-of-the-parts valuation, AOL does look undervalued right now, so if there were a time to buy back stock, now would be it. (The buy back allows AOL to buy some stock over the next 12 months.)

However, you’d think there would be better opportunities out there for AOL to spend $250 million. Either an acquisition, or holding onto the cash to maintain flexibility.

In the release, CFO Artie Minson answers those critiques by saying, “This announcement highlights our strong balance sheet and solid cash flow generation … We believe this is a unique opportunity to invest in our company.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.