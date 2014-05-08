AOL IS GETTING DESTROYED -- DOWN 18%

AOL is getting crushed this morning.

The stock is off 18% after reporting earnings.

It is an ugly morning for technology stocks.

Just about all big tech stocks are down. Here’s a quick round up:

Yahoo is down 7%, King is down 9%, FireEye is down 26%, Twitter is down 4.5%, Google is down 1.9%, Amazon is down 2.7%.

Apple is hanging tough for now, only down .27%.

Here, via Yahoo Finance is a look at some of the tech companies we follow:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.