AOL: Steady As She Goes

After AOL’s big investor day yesterday, Jefferies has a note out and “came away positively.”



They have a hold rating on the stock and are basically saying: steady as she goes. While there isn’t enough evidence that the turnaround is working to make the stock a buy, AOL is basically heading there, Jefferies says.

Key takeaways:

Jefferies likes AOL’s management team and a renewed focus on revenue growth.

HuffPo has aggressive growth plans. This is thanks to the AOL portal’s traffic firehose, international expansion and “a higher quality of journalism, while staying within budget.”

“Early Patches will start to see profitability by 3Q10/4Q10.”

Project Devil, AOL’s huge new ad format, is doing well. It’s small right now but they’re expanding it aggressively both on their properties and through their ad network.

