AOL is hiring — for its Patch network of local news sites.



Last Friday, Patch’s president Warren Webster was at an NYU Journalism event along with Darien Patch editor Cecilia Smith.

We didn’t get a chance to talk to Webster, but we saw some of the spot interviews going down and Smith walking out with a solid stack of resumes.

