Check Out The Futuristic Nap Pod At The Huffington Post

Photo: Erick Schonfeld

Google isn’t the only tech company with futuristic nap pods for its employees.AOL/Huffington Post also has its own nap pod, according to one of its employees who snapped off this photo of the company’s pod.



This contraption is a MetroNap EnergyPod. Metronap says it “harnesses science and NASA technology” to deliver a refreshing nap for users.

On its site, Metronap says, “Occupants are reclined into the optimal napping position to promote blood circulation and reduce pressure on the lower back and ambient sounds help nappers drift into light sleep.”

When it’s time to wake up, the EnergyPod delivers a light vibration.

