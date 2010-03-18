AOL Sets Up $10 Million Venture Fund To Back Local Startups

From PaidContent: AOL (NYSE: AOL)—which is doubling down on its own local efforts—is now setting up a $10 million venture capital fund to invest in the local space.



The company cites the “increasing number of startups” in the market as driving the creation of the fund, which will operate as part of AOL Ventures.

