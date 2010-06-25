AOL Sells DMS Insights, Keeps Piling Up Cash

AOL just sold DMS Insights to market research firm uSamp for an undisclosed price. uSamp raised a $10 million funding round last week.
Here is uSamp’s explaination for the deal from its press release:
“DMS Insights brings to uSamp a deep research pedigree, its patented screening and routing technology and the company’s innovative approach to online tracking studies. This approach provides broad sample sourcing, stable data delivery and turnkey project execution – making DMS the leader in delivering sample for tracker research.”
AOL is trying to pare itself down to a lean, mean online-content-making machine. Last week, AOL sold social network Bebo to a private equity firm for a reported price around $10 million. It’s trying to sell instant messaging service ICQ to Russian holding firm DST.
AOL will eventually spend some of cash from all these sales, but for now, we expect the company to hang on to the proceeds in order to make its quarterly numbers look better.
After that though, here are some ideas for how Tim Armstrong could bolster AOL’s media empire…
Founded by former Gawker managing editor Lockhart Steele, the Curbed network is the place to go for real estate porn.
With its local content, Curbed could also help AOL crack the local ad market it's going after with its local blogs Curbed also owns the Eater and Racked sites.
AOL desperately needs more sites users go directly to besides AOL.com and the popular sites brought in through the Weblogs Inc. acquisition. The Huffington Post fits the bill precisely. It may cost more than the $100 million AOL is allowed to spend, however.
Thrillist is an email that goes out to guys in their 20s and 30s and tells them where to eat and drink.
Because the email goes only to people who have asked to receive it, the ads are very valuable. A video ad sold against the email can fetch a $275 CPM.
Comcast bought Daily Candy, an email list for women also owned by Thrillist's investors, for $125 million last year. Anything in that price range might be too pricey for AOL.
Tumblr was supposed to rival Twitter. It hasn't happened.
But if AOL were to buy it, it wouldn't just be getting a blog platform, it'd be buying the ability to advertise against a slew of relatively popular 'meme-blogs' like Garfield Minus Garfield, This Is Why You're Fat, Look At This Fucking Hipster and Pets Who Want to Kill Themselves.
Sure, these blogs are faddish and fade in popularity quickly. But owning the platform, AOL would be able to take advantage of them while they're hot and would have the inside track at acquiring any that showed signs of sustainability.
The whole reason for Seed.com and robo-content in general is that it provides AOL cheap content it can advertise against. Nothing is cheaper than the free content Tumblr gets!
If Foursquare can scale -- and that's a big if, since it's not certain normal people really want to 'check-in' from restaurants and bars -- it has a brilliant business ahead of it.
We think businesses will line up to pay Foursquare to let them shovel coupons in the direction of their most loyal customers.
Problem for AOL is, Foursquare probably costs more than the $100 million AOL is allowed to spend.
Breaking Media is the publishing company behind popular brands such as Fashonista, Dealbreaker and Above The Law. It's like a high-class Weblogs Inc. That deal worked out for AOL. So could this one.
Dan Abrams started his online publishing company just a year ago with media news site Mediaite. Now there's Styleite, GeekOSystem, Gossip Cop, and a sports site coming soon. The sites are surprisingly popular, and run by people who know what they're doing. There are lots of shareholders who wouldn't mind seeing an exit, either.
Under normal circumstances, there's no way Nick Denton would sell his sterling blog empire to AOL at price AOL could afford. But these aren't normal circumstances. Thanks to the Gizmodo/Apple scandal, Nick might be getting sick of the business. Could AOL swoop in to relieve him of the stress?
