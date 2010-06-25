AOL Sells DMS Insights, Keeps Piling Up Cash

AOL just sold DMS Insights to market research firm uSamp for an undisclosed price. uSamp raised a $10 million funding round last week.



Here is uSamp’s explaination for the deal from its press release:

“DMS Insights brings to uSamp a deep research pedigree, its patented screening and routing technology and the company’s innovative approach to online tracking studies. This approach provides broad sample sourcing, stable data delivery and turnkey project execution – making DMS the leader in delivering sample for tracker research.”

AOL is trying to pare itself down to a lean, mean online-content-making machine. Last week, AOL sold social network Bebo to a private equity firm for a reported price around $10 million. It’s trying to sell instant messaging service ICQ to Russian holding firm DST.

AOL will eventually spend some of cash from all these sales, but for now, we expect the company to hang on to the proceeds in order to make its quarterly numbers look better.

After that though, here are some ideas for how Tim Armstrong could bolster AOL’s media empire…

