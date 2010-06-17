AOL Sells Bebo – Report

Update: AOL issued a non-denial. “We haven’t announced anything,” a spokesperson tells Peter Kafka.



Earlier: AOL has finally sold social network Bebo, reports Mashable.

Weird: Mashable says it doesn’t know who the buyer is.

PeHUB’s Dan Primack says he heard it is someone based in Southern California.

We’re scouring for details.

For now, there’s this from a former Bebo employee:

“Something was rumoured to have closed last month…obviously didn’t.”

Earlier this year, AOL announced it would either spin off or shut down Bebo. Bebo was acquired in 2008 for $850 million. The executives responsible, CEO Randy Falco and president Ron Grant, are long gone. Their replacement, Tim Armstrong, just wants it out of his hair.

