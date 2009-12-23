AOL's Seed.com Pays Well, But Feels Like "A Black Hole"

AOL’s slick new platform for freelancers, Seed.com, looks great, but how are the freelancers themselves taking to it?



To find out, we checked out the forums of the platform’s nearest competitor, Associated Content.

We figured that was the best place to look because CEO Tim Armstrong wanted to acquire Associated Content because he worried Seed.com’s backend was under-developed.

In a seven page thread titled “Seed.com: What do you think?,” we found Associated Content freelancers discussing the following pros and cons of AOL’s new platform:

CON: Seed’s confusing guidelines. After one writer wrote: “Does anyone know if we are to cite our sources at the end of our SEED articles??” another wrote “I couldn’t figure this out either. I tried the FAQ and guidelines, but there really isn’t much about how they want things written.”

CON: Seed’s slow response time. A writer wrote “As of today my content has sat 9 days without a response. I think while they’re still in beta we can expect a lot of this. :/” A second responded, “Yep, mine have all been sitting for 13 days with no response. I feel like I submitted the articles into a black hole, lol.”

PRO/CON: Seed actually demands real reporting. Freelancers used to pumping out content for Associated Content will find that AOL work could be more time consuming. One freelancer wrote, “They do expect you to interview experts. Not sure if you could write an article in an hour when you need to contact several outside sources. Just sayin’.”

PRO: Seed.com makes it easy to find photos. Writes one commenter: “It’s really easy. They seem to have photos for just about everything.”

PRO: Seed.com’s upfront pay is very enticing. One commenter writes, “I like Seed not only for the amount they offer but because they are easy to write for. They offered $15 for 100 words, for example. One hundred words? LOL That’s nothing.”

CON: Seed might not payout that upront price, and only accept articles on a rev-share basis. One AC freelancer writes, “many of us may be willing to sell them an exclusive licence for their stated assignment amount but definitely not for revenue share. If they don’t want the article for the assignment, they’ll keep it and share a few pennies with the writer. Not a win-win agreement.”

