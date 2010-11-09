AOL Needs Someone To Seduce Journalists Into Working For Its "Seed" Content Factory

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong gives Mike Arrington a hug. Mike doesn’t work for Seed, but he now works for AOL.

If AOL and Yahoo merge, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong will finally get his hands on Associated Content, the content factory that he invested in long ago, tried to buy for AOL last year, and watched Yahoo purchase earlier this year.But in the meantime, AOL is building out its answer to Associated Content, which is called Seed. For now, that means hiring for several positions at Seed, including this role, which AOL is advertising — “Seed Network Manager.“



This person will basically be in charge of getting journalists, writers, and editors interested in working with Seed — a very important role.

(But perhaps the best part is AOL’s big, corny pitch: “Do you want to make the Internet better?”)

Here’s how AOL describes it:

Internet Believers

Do you want to make the Internet better?

We do too. And we’re looking for people to help us. We need free spirits and straight shooters. Creatives and critics. Nerds with nerve. People who love the Internet, but can see its cracks… and future too.

This role can be based in New York City or Nashville, TN.

The SEED Network Manager is responsible for the growth, development and management of AOL’s SEED Network with a focus on writers, journalists, and editors. The overarching goal of the position is to make sure that the AOL creator network has the best writers and journalists in the right places, with the right skills and experience to handle any assignments needed by AOL websites and other customers of our content network.

The manager will take the lead recruiting new writers, journalists, and editors using the Seed and StudioNow websites and other means. The manager will also screen applicants, and select members of the network for specific assignments. The role also involves developing training, community and professional development programs for writing and editorial professionals.

This is an exciting position for someone with a lot of experience dealing with freelance writers and other creative professionals who wants to be in the vanguard of the news and information industry. It requires the creativity to invent new methods to create high quality content through innovative and satisfying relationships with creators.

More at the job listing >

