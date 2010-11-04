AOL Says Its New "Project Devil" Ads Are Killing It

AOL absolutely raved about its new ad product — Project Devil — on its earnings call.



Basically, Project Devil is about having far fewer banner ads on web pages, but making them much bigger.

The project launched in late September, and supposedly it is already a big winner. Tim Armstrong says consumers are 68% more likely to purchase products advertised in the new format, that it causes them to stay on pages 22 seconds longer, and that overall, Project Devil ads perform 8 times as well as traditional banners.

So what does it all look like in practice?

