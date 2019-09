Cablevision’s (CVC) MSG Media has hired Frank Minishak to run digital sales for the company, which handles broadcasts of Knicks, Rangers, New Jersey Devils and New York Islander games, among other programming. Minishak is a 10-year AOL (TWX) vet who most recently ran regional sales for AOL’s NY sales group.



