AOL's Third Screen Media Tailors Web Ads For iPhone

The point of Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone was that it could surf the Web, including the ads, like a computer — not like another mobile phone. But some advertisers still think banner and other display ads should be customised for the iPhone, including AOL’s mobile ad unit Third Screen Media, which launched its own iPhone-specific network for advertisers on Wednesday.



The technology will allow sites in the Advertising.com ad network to detect a visit from an iPhone and serve an ad specially tailored to the screen. AOL claims its network can deliver 75 million ads a month to iPhone users. With it, AOL joins a host of mobile ad networks such as AdMob looking to capitalise on the iPhone’s potential for advertising, both on the Web and within the hundreds of ad-supported applications created for the iPhone.

AOL will no doubt attempt to sell iPhone ads at a premium: While iPhone users comprise less than 2% of the mobile market, they’re heavy Web users, and the ads look better and brighter than on any other mobile device. And while others have a head start, AOL’s Platform-A brings the biggest pool of advertisers and potential impressions to the party.

