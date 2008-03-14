AOL's Next Deal - $90 Million For KickApps?*

AOL (TWX) has more up its sleeve than its Bebo deal, Kara Swisher reports. She says next up is KickApps, the NYC-based maker of white label social media apps, for $90 million.



The deal was being negotiated by AOL’s vice president for business development and general counsel Ira Parker and KickApps Chairman and Founder Eric Alterman as late as this week, although it has not been signed yet.

Founded in 2005, the New York-based KickApps offers social media applications on demand to companies, such as a car search widget for Autobytel and a social community around Time Warner’s CW television network’s “Gossip Girl.”

KickApps raised an $11 million Series B round last summer and another $6 million the year before. More SAI company coverage here.

Updates: Reuters’ Ken Li’s sources say the deal is “very unlikely.” Om Malik says other companies are looking at KickApps, and the $90 million “isn’t even close” to what the company would want.

