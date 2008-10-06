AOL's Hit List: 50+ Projects Gone Or Going (TWX)

Last week, AOL told users of its Hometown and Journals services that they would shut down within a month. The soon-to-be gone offerings are two of many services, features and projects the company has axed or is planning to axe this year. News of the cuts has been dribbling out throughout the summer and fall, but we can speed things up: We’ve got an internal list of 50+ projects AOL has shuttered or plans to shutter.



Many caveats here: AOL is still adding new properties and projects, of course. And this isn’t a complete list of belt-tightening measures that AOL has taken this year (not included, for instance, is the mid-summer hiatus that the company imposed on some of its bloggers). And as we said, the demise of some of these projects and products has already been announced.

As far as the list itself: We’re hard-pressed to find projects we think AOL is foolish to be dropping. We’re far from convinced that its newish strategy, which is more or less dependent on the fortunes of its Platform A third-party ad network, will pan out. But we don’t see how keeping any of these items helps the company move forward.

That said, we’ll confess that we simply don’t know what several of these items actually are. We assume, for instance, that the reference to Magnfiy.net means that AOL is no longer supporting that third-party video platform (UPDATE: Magnify.net says they’ve got nothing to do with AOL, so they don’t understand why their name showed up on this list). But what was, or still is, the “Tardis” calendar?

So let us know, in comments below or via our anonymous tip box, if we’re wrong: Is anything on the hit list worth saving?

UPDATE: A helpful reader attempts to answer our Tardis question:

Tardis is one of the old versions of AOL Calendar that dates from at least 2005 when I was still there. This is not such a problem for AOL US, as they are on a newer platform. But AOL UK (and I guess all of the other international versions) are still on the old skool Calendar. So either they will upgrade the international versions to the same code as the US (e.g. calendar.aol.co.uk), or they will just be broken once Tardis is turned off. I wonder which they they will choose bearing in mind all the hard-coded links in the AOL client?

Video/radio/Winamp

UnCut brand

HiQ

Fugu

Windows Media Streaming

AOL Video 10ft

10ft on 2, HiQ

AMoD on MCE

AMoD on TWC

Video Commerce

Predixis on Winamp

Ceased ingesting 3rd party videos

AOL Video DRM

Onstream

2CMedia Productions

UnCut on Mobile

UnCut Payloaders

HP IP enabled TVs

Magnify.net

Direct File Downloader

H.264

Userplane enabled-syndicated video player

New content management and ingestion system

Messaging/social platforms/homepages/toolbars/personal media/community

Transition US Chinese Portal

AIM Today

ADP-based AOL.com Apps

Transition AOL Pictures to Bluestring

AOL Hometown

ICQ Universe and ICQ Labs

ICQ2Go Java version

ICQ Pro, ICQ Lite, ICQ 4, ICQ 5, ICQ 5.1

Older AIM clients

Old ICQ Welcome Screen

Journals

FDO Chat

10″ Vista Applications

UNPT-based welcome screens

Big Bowl-based AIM dashboard

AOL message boards

X-Drive Desktop

Desktop & safety

OpenRide

AOL 8.0 and AOL 8.0+ support*

AOL 9.0 – Bunker Hill support*

AOL 9.0 optimised – Thailand support*

Active virus shield (Kaspersky)

Free anti-virus (legacy McAfee)

Safe search & surf

Computer check-up

Mobile

Legacy WAP portal

WAP 1.0 portal

Email

Old Webmail product and infrastructure (Atlas)

AOL communicator mail client

Old mobile mail product and infrastructure (PigeonMail)

Old calendar product and infrastructure (Tardis)

Old sync infrastructure

Voice

Aim phoneline

*Apps still run

See Also: More AOL Shutdowns: Journals, Hometown Axed

AOL Boss Randy Falco Begs Time Warner To Put Him Out Of His Misery

Time Warner: Some Kind Decision On AOL “Soon”

Dear Yahoo: Please Don’t Blow AOL Deal

Carl Icahn Preps For His First Yahoo Board Meeting

Yahoo: Ok, Ok. We’ll Talk To AOL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.