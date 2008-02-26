AOL Rolling Out Quigo Text Ads, But Keeping Google's, Too (TWX, GOOG)

AOL will roll out text ads from Quigo, the company it bought last November for about $340 million, on some of its most popular sections: News, Money & Finance, Sports, Email, Entertainment, and more. Does that means it’s completely replacing Google’s text ads — which are on many AOL pages — with Quigo inventory?



Nope, says an AOL spokesperson: “We will look to leverage our own internal capabilities wherever we can…” … “In some cases we may use both Quigo’s contextual advertising and [Google, etc.] sponsored links. On any given page you may find multiple types of ad units on a page so that we can get the most relevant and most effective media in front of consumers.”

See Also:

Disney: We Made $37 Million On Quigo Deal

AOL Buys Quigo, Deal Est. $340 Million

AOL’s Buy.at Purchase: $125 Million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.