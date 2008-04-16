"AOL Revenue Could Be Down 30% in Q1" -- David Faber

CNBC’s David Faber relays rumours this morning (3 minutes ago) that Time Warner’s AOL’s ad revenue is “falling off a cliff.” We’ve heard rumblings about a weak quarter at AOL–down year-over-year versus the company’s “flat” guidance–but nothing approaching a 30% drop.



We don’t think it’s likely that an AOL-Yahoo deal will come to fruition, but if AOL’s revenue is really down 30%, we are going to be hastily revising our opinion that $10 billion for AOL is a “fair” valuation.

