Help! Who Are These AOL Partiers?

In mid-February, an ex-AOLer named Jason Munson threw a big party for for his former colleagues at Jackson’s in the Reston Town centre in Reston, Virginia.



The “Aol. Reunion” was one in a series of parties Jason’s put together since February 2009.

On AOLreunion.com, Jason writes that the events serve three objectives:

Support Industry Knowledge Sharing

Connect Job Seekers and Consultants to New Opportunities

Have Fun with Old Friends and Make New Ones as Well!

Jason tells us the party “went very well.” One problem, though: Jason’s been gone from AOL long enough now that he doesn’t know everybody’s name anymore.

That means some of the photos Jason forwarded us from the get-together (taken by Paul Gerhardt and David Madison) aren’t properly captioned with peoples’ names.

Help Jason (and us) out by scrolling through the photos and commenting below with anyone’s name you know? (If you don’t know anybody’s name, just write a better caption).

There’s a prize at the end.

See the party pics! >

