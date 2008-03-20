AOL Reorg Could Hurt 2008 Revenue (Clarizio Email)

To kick start our plan for integrating Platform-A’s groups into a more seamless organisation, I am pleased to announce the senior leadership of Platform-A moving forward.

As I discussed with you last week, it is imperative that we organise ourselves to create stronger alignment among our teams as we build the most effective and efficient marketplace for the buying and selling of online advertising. Our customers are less and less interested in the distinctions – e.g., between brand and performance – that have separated our teams in the past. Marketers and publishers today have an overwhelming number of choices in digital media and tools at their disposal. What they’re looking for is a team to bring all the pieces together into a unified solution that helps them reach the right people, in the right places, in engaging and measurable ways. What they ultimately want is for this team to make it easier for them to harness the full power of digital media to solve their business and marketing problems.

Platform-A is that team. By integrating the full reach of Advertising.com‘s network with the relevance of TACODA’s behavioural and Quigo’s contextual targeting and the rich display of AOL’s premium content and community sites, we’ll connect marketers and publishers to their audiences with unparalleled engagement, efficiency and ease. To do this we’ll need to bring together our people and technologies around common goals and develop one seamless organisation – Platform-A – around our customers.

I am confident that the leadership team below will help us achieve this integration as we move forward into this next phase of Platform-A’s development.

Advertising Sales: The Sales team will market and sell our unsurpassed suite of advertising solutions across Platform-A to our advertiser and agency clients. This includes advertising across AOL’s premium content and community sites and the Advertising.com display, video and TSM mobile networks as well as TACODA behavioural targeting, Quigo contextual targeting, Buy.at affiliate marketing and our search engine marketing services. Don Kennedy will report to me leading this group. Reporting to Don will be:

Mark Ellis, leading vertical, O&O property and product sales

Mike Peralta, leading North American advertising sales

Chris Heine, leading sales planning and operations

A vacant training position will be responsible for sales training across Platform-A Publisher Services: The Publisher Services team will manage relationships with publishers across Platform-A, for Advertising.com, AOL, TACODA, Quigo, Third Screen Media and Buy.at. Dave Jacobs will report to me leading this group. Reporting to Dave will be:

Delia Biddison, leading publisher services planning and operations

Leading display and video publisher services: Anita Pollert, Northeast region Lara Phippen, Southeast and Midwest regions Brad Thompson, West region

Leading behavioural publisher services: Damian Garbaccio, East region Bill Matthews, West region

Kashif Ali, leading mobile publisher services

Jane Kim, leading contextual publisher services

Operations and Product Management: The Operations and Product Management group will manage advertiser, publisher and campaign operations across Platform-A and will be responsible for Platform-A product management, driving an integrated product roadmap across Platform-A. Eric Bosco will report to me leading this team. Reporting to Eric will be:

Rob Deichert, leading publisher operations and yield management

Bill Murray, leading advertiser operations

Matthew Goldstein, leading analytics, campaign launch and behavioural operations

Leading product management: Jamie Fellows, display and video advertising Rich Kochman, text and mobile advertising Paul Fellows, affiliate advertising

Brent Halliburton, leading new product development

Technology Sales: The Technology Sales team will market and sell our ad serving and other ad management technologies to web sites across Platform-A. ADTECH CEO Dirk Freytag will report to me leading this group. Reporting to Dirk will be:

Erhard Neumann, leading ADTECH operations and product management

Mark Thielen, leading ADTECH’s technology and data centre teams

Technology: The Technology group will be responsible for developing, maintaining and operating our technology systems across Platform-A, for Advertising.com, AOL, TACODA, Quigo, Third Screen Media and Buy.at. Tom Iler will report to me leading this team. Reporting to Tom will be:

Chris Nicotra, leading our engineering and systems reporting groups for our display, video and text advertising solutions

Millie Paniccia, responsible for management of the project portfolios across Platform-A as well as the Baltimore technical support function

Charles Butler, leading technical and data centre operations across Platform-A’s businesses

Chip Correra, managing our mobile technology group, including related engineering, technical operations and technical support functions

The vacant Buy.at CTO position will be responsible for engineering and operational support of our new affiliate marketing platform

Research and Development: The Research and Development group will drive our research efforts across Platform-A, devising algorithms and prototyping software to enable product features, drive desired advertiser outcomes and optimise the yield of the network. Rob Luenberger will report to me leading this team. Reporting to Rob will be:

· Ali Amini, leading the development of our AdLearn learning and data sharing algorithms · Aaron Flores, leading the development of our AdLearn prediction algorithms · Jose Franco, leading the analysis, tools and training team · Jon Graham, leading program management for all research activities · Dan Grigorovici, leading behavioural segmentation efforts · Marius Holtan, leading our personalisation team, including contextual, behavioural and data mining components · Niklas Karlsson, leading our AdLearn control efforts, determining how campaign constraints are met consistent with yield optimization · Michael Kamprath, leading software development for the Research group Marketing: The Marketing team will be responsible for our marketing efforts across Platform-A, including event and trade marketing, product marketing, marketing research, client solutions and creative services. Aleck Schleider will report to me leading this group. Reporting to Aleck will be:

Anne Hunter, leading AOL strategic marketing solutions

Erika Alonso, leading the AOL 360 team

Stacey Comito, leading TSM mobile and ADTECH US marketing efforts

Nina Kryuk, leading TACODA marketing efforts

Lisa Kalscheur, leading Quigo marketing efforts

Kathleen Morris, leading Advertising.com event marketing

Tawney Bains, leading Advertising.com product marketing

Alana Tompkins, leading Advertising.com client solutions

Susan Kim, leading creative advertising services

International: The International team will manage our advertising networks outside of the United States. Brendan Condon will report to me leading this group. Reporting to Brendan will be:

Kevin Cornils, leading Advertising.com’s and Buy.at’s UK business and Pan-European strategic sales

Per Kristian Tandberg, leading Advertising.com’s Northern European businesses (Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands)

Philippe Besnard, leading Advertising.com’s Southern European businesses (France and Spain)

Colin Petrie-Norris, leading Advertising.com’s European operations and product management

Adrian Lacey, leading TACODA’s UK division

Masanori Takahasi, leading our Advertising.com Japan joint venture with Mitsui

Strategic Planning and Network Development: Aimee Irwin and Larry Allen will continue in their current roles, reporting to me.

As this announcement suggests, we’re moving fast in continuing to build and integrate our Platform-A organisation. There will be much more to come. For now, I hope that the above organisation provides clarity as we move forward operating the business of Platform-A. Over the next few days, you will be hearing from your respective managers and meeting with your respective teams. I look forward to working with all of you to deliver on the great promise of Platform-A!

Lynda

