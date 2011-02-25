AOL's BIG REORG: Here Are The Winners And Losers

Photo: Flickr/TechCrunch
AOL is going through another reorg, as Tim Armstrong integrates all the new pieces he’s picked up in the last year.Which Aolers coming out on top thanks to the latest shuffle? Glad you asked!
Thanks to her, David Eun is looking for a new job, and she's overseeing AOL's entire media portfolio from TechCrunch to Patch. The media section is even being rebranded within Huffington Post Media Group.
Brod will be COO for the HuffPo Media Group. It's his job to monetise all the content AOL is pumping out.
Artie Minson gets more responsibility. In addition to his CFO gig, he's going to be overseeing the access business which is where AOL earns almost all of its money. He can now try to choke out as much cash as possible to keep AOL chugging along.
Huffington Post CTO Paul Berry is said to be a genius, and could one day be AOL's CTO. For now, Gounares is safe.
Greg Coleman is a winner even though he isn't mentioned in the memo. Why? Because he's been paid millions by Tim Armstrong to NOT work at AOL. If you'll recall, Coleman left after being at AOL for three weeks when Armstrong took over, and he didn't join AOL when it bought HuffPo where he was the sales boss.
Eun was at AOL for just about a year, and now he has to find a new gig.
When AOL acquired TechCrunch we thought it would wisely promote Harde up the chain, putting her in charge of M&A, or even content. So far it seems like she hasn't been given her due.
He can't be happy about that, no matter what he says. We assume Arianna will leave TechCrunch alone, but if she starts meddling ...
Ned Brody's previous job description said he was COO of 'Advertising, Media and Commerce, and President of Paid Services.' Now he's going to be, 'overseeing all network B2B offerings including Ad.com, ADTECH, 5Min, Pictela, Seed, and StudioNow.' Sounds to us like he was taken off monetizing the exciting premium stuff to monetise the less exciting stuff.
Tim Armstrong is in the middle of his second big reorg and the company still isn't heading the right direction. This is not a good sign.
