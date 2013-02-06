AOL Renames The Advertising.com Group – Call It AOL Networks*

AOL Networks CEO Ned Brody

AOL just announced that it’s renamed the Advertising.com Group.



The new name is AOL Networks.

AOL is not renaming its ad network, Advertising.com.

Just the group that it was part of, the Advertising.com Group.

Make sense?

Here’s the release:

AOL today announced that Advertising.com Group has officially been renamed AOL Networks. The new brand, AOL Networks, aligns with its parent brand AOL, and should help all stakeholders better understand the rich stack of assets and robust technology it brings together for its nearly 20,000 publishers1 and 4,000 advertiser and agency clients2. The new name clearly represents the recognised cross-screen offerings across premium, programmatic and performance advertising.

“AOL Networks will continue to offer global advertising solutions that help increase yield through a rich and broad set of platforms, formats, and technologies,” said Ned Brody, CEO of AOL Networks. “We have heard from many clients that there is an increasing number of systems and partners they need to do business with to accomplish their online marketing objectives. The group’s mission has always been to simplify digital advertising at scale.”

Brody added, “AOL is synonymous with premium. And in the network space, there is a real need for premium experiences. With our established leadership in video, performance and now programmatic, plus AOL’s foothold in premium advertising, we are better positioned than ever to define and own a transcending solution.”

AOL Networks enables the world’s top marketers and media brands to reach consumers across desktop, mobile, tablet and connected TVs with impact through premium experiences, programmatic buying and performance driven campaigns. It is the global partner of choice for leading publishers, advertisers and agencies seeking to maximise the value of their online brands. AOL Networks brands will continue to operate under their existing names:

Advertising.com: massive premium, cross-screen network with 596M3 global unique visitors, programmatic buying, a proprietary DSP, and network-exclusive access to AOL inventory.

The AOL On Network: largest premium video network4 reaching 67M5 unique viewers.

goviral: branded content distributor across premium publisher network in over 90 countries.

ADTECH: dominant cross-screen global ad management and serving platform.

Pictela: award-winning content-based advertising and premium formats platform.

“Given the synergies between our offerings and customers, and those of our AOL parent, it made the most sense to align the brands more closely together,” said Allie Kline, CMO of AOL Networks. “I believe this rebrand will significantly increase market clarity among our key audiences including marketers and publishers.”

The new gateway, www.aolnetworks.com launches today, providing publishers and marketers with information on, and access to, all of the offerings in the AOL Networks premium advertising suite.

Simultaneous to the introduction of AOL Networks, BuySight, the recently acquired dynamic creative optimization firm, will be packaged into the Advertising.com product suite.

*CORRECTION: Earlier, we said that AOL was renaming Advertising.com. It’s not. It’s renaming The Advertising.com Group. Sorry for the mistake.

