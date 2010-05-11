AOL Re-Orgs Top Management

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong just put a bunch of people in new seats at the top of the company, according to sources.



Ira Parker, AOL’s general counsel and the last top executive from the pre-Tim Armstrong era is out. 10 year veteran Julie Jacobs will take the job.

Maureen Sullivan, who was Tim’s assistant at Google, joined AOL as his chief of staff, and has served as “acting CMO” since, is now SVP of Marketing and Brand Partnerships. AOL has stopped looking for a new CMO.

AOL’s new CTO, Microsoft alumnus Alex Gounares, will be based in Dulles. There, he’ll focus on infrastructure, legacy services, and international operations, not product innovation or strategy.

In addition to his current duties, CFO Artie Minson will now also run corporate communications and business development.

Former Patch CEO Jon Brod, currently running AOL Ventures, will take over business operations. He’ll focus on operating leverage, resource allocation, growing revenues, and traffic.

