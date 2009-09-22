AOL Re-Orgs Aren't Over

More turnover and turmoil is coming to AOL’s management ranks, MediaMemo‘s Peter Kafka reports.



Peter roped AOL CEO Tim Armstrong into an interview and learned the following:

AOL (TWX) is still looking for a chief marketing officer.

Tim plans to fire more executives. The bloodletting won’t end till an internal review process called “Project Everest” finishes in December.

Layoffs are coming too.

“Internet ad dollars are beginning to flow out again.”

Armstrong was surprised (or acted surprised) by our report last week that he met with Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing boss Yusuf Mehdi.

