AOL Re-Orgs Aren't Over

More turnover and turmoil is coming to AOL’s management ranks, MediaMemo‘s Peter Kafka reports.
Peter roped AOL CEO Tim Armstrong into an interview and learned the following:
- AOL (TWX) is still looking for a chief marketing officer.
- Tim plans to fire more executives. The bloodletting won’t end till an internal review process called “Project Everest” finishes in December.
- Layoffs are coming too.
- “Internet ad dollars are beginning to flow out again.”
- Armstrong was surprised (or acted surprised) by our report last week that he met with Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing boss Yusuf Mehdi.
