AOL Re-Orgs AIM Team Around Thing Labs Acqui-Hires, Fires Old Guard

Meet the new AIM bosses, Chris Wetherell and Jason Shellen

AOL re-organised its AIM team this morning, firing at least three, sources close to the company tell us.Says one source, “Change is hard but AIM has been losing and needed [it].”



AIM’s new development leaders will be Chris Wetherell and Jason Shellen, who joined AOL when it acquired their startup Thing Labs in September.

At our Ignition conference last week, AOL icon Steve Case says AIM should have become Skype.

Wetherell and Shellen were last in the news for making our Silicon Valley 100 List.

Check out the other 98 people who did amazingly cool things in the Bay Area here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.