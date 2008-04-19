AOL: Ramping Up Web Site For Young Women

Next up on AOL’s Web launch slate: it looks like it’s going to be a site for youngish women. MediaPost noticed a job listing on JournalismJobs.com for “a new women’s lifestyle site” seeking an editor with “at least five years of editing experience and an old box of Sassy mags in her mum’s attic.”



AOL (TWX) declined to comment, but recall programming EVP Bill Wilson recently said AOL plans to exceed last year’s pace of 20-30 new site launches in 2008. This one sounds like a female version of Asylum, the site for men launched in December, or a younger version of Yahoo’s Shine, launched last month. But you be the judge:

Company: Women’s Site Position: Looking to for Someone to Help Create a New

Women’s Lifestyle Site Location: New York, New York Job Status: Full-time Salary: Negotiable Ad Expires: May 20, 2008 Job ID: 909382

Description:

A new women’s lifestyle site is looking for an editor in New York City with a broad range of interests, strong writing voice, at least five years of editing experience and an old box of Sassy mags in her mum’s attic.

Topics covered on the site include style (fashion, makeup and home décor), pop culture, food, health, female-focused politics, bargain tips, relationship advice, sex, how-to and humour. (We’re looking for someone who doesn’t need an extra blue book to tactfully explain why Renee Zellweger is endearing yet freaky, and Amy Sedaris is freaky yet brilliant.)

The role requires a start-up mentality, dedication, focus under pressure, self-sufficiency, and the ability to manage multiple tasks at once.

Responsibilities include: Managing the flow of copy from freelance writers to publication; Line editing 7 to 10 posts a day, five days a week; Line editing 3-5 features a week; Managing the calendar of content for the site; Ensuring that writing captures the humorous, insightful tone of the site; Coordinating copy editing of the posts and features; Conceiving and programming compelling and interactive features and articles.

The person filling this role should have at least 5 years of women’s lifestyle editorial experience (preferably online) and be familiar with what makes content on the web sticky, good for SEO, and drive important business metrics. (When applying, feel free to toss around other buzzwords that might impress and/or confuse us.) Ability to work with HTML, Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Excel and familiarity with AP style are all a plus. (Yeah, we’re actually serious about that last part.)

