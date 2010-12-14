AOL Raided: Bill Wilson Poaches A Horde Of Old Colleagues

Ex-AOL EVP Bill Wilson has poached eleven former AOL colleagues to join him at his new venture, Townsquare Media.



As chief of digital at Townsquare Media, Wilson is trying to revamp over 100 local radio stations to have a strong online presence.

From the release, here’s the people Wilson hired. (We’ve bolded the names.):

Sun Sachs, 39, joins the Company as Vice President, Product, Design & Engineering from AOL where he spent the past six years, most recently as Vice President Design and Product for AOL Media. During his tenure at AOL Mr. Sachs oversaw the creative direction and user experience for AOL.com homepages, product management of all third party social network integration and community products, custom rich media advertising, mobile content applications and scaled interactive products for all of AOL’s web properties. Mr. Sachs has been awarded numerous industry awards during his 15 year career including a technology Emmy nomination for his work on an interactive video show for AOL Music. Mr. Sachs received a B.A. in anthropology with honours from University of Washington

Jared Willig, 31, joins the Company as Vice President, Digital Strategy & Operations from AOL where he spent almost 10 years, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of Moviefone, AOL TV and PopEater, and the founder of Asylum.com. Previously, Mr. Willig was Managing Director of AOL Music and AOL Radio. Prior to joining AOL in 2001, Mr. Willig worked in online marketing at BMG Entertainment and is a former club and radio DJ in New York City, Philadelphia and New Jersey. Mr. Willig attended Princeton University.

Pete Schiecke, 34, joins the Company as Director, Digital Media from AOL where he spent the past six years as the Programming Director at AOL Radio, overseeing AOL Radio including its 250 online radio stations as well as the AOL Radio Blog. Mr. Schiecke also served as the search engine optimization leader for the AOL Music network. Prior to joining AOL, Mr. Schiecke spent eight years in the radio broadcasting business as an on-air host and Music Director. Mr. Schiecke received a B.A. in speech communication from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Stephen Lenz, 39, joins the Company as Editorial Director after working in several roles at AOL over the past 10 years, including Senior Editor of national feature content for AOL City Guide and establishing social media strategies for AOL’s entertainment web properties. Most recently, Mr. Lenz founded the popular web trends blog Urlesque.com and was Editor-in-Chief of Moviefone. Mr. Lenz received a B.A. in film studies and communications from Brock University in St. Catharines, Canada.

Juan Sarria, 41, joins the Company as Director of Engineering. For the past five years Mr. Sarria managed the engineering and tool development for a variety of digital content products at AOL Media. Prior to that Mr. Sarria served as a lead developer at Multimedia Solutions where he managed engineering projects for corporations including Dow Jones Newswires, Brother USA and Allen & Co. Mr. Sarria also served as Chief of Engineering and Software Development for a number of companies in his native Colombia.

Jon Gamel, 35, joins the Company as Art Director. Most recently Mr. Gamel served as an art director at AOL Media where he was a key leader in the re-designing AOL Media’s top brands. Prior to that, Mr. Gamel worked at Reuters developing design strategies for Reuters.com. Mr. Gamel has also worked as an independent contractor. Mr. Gamel received a received a B.S. in art and design from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Eric Tsuei, 28, joins the Company as Senior Developer. Most recently Mr. Tsuei served as a senior front-end engineer at AOL Media where he played an integral role in advancing its content management system and optimising site performance. Prior to joining AOL, Mr. Tsuei worked as a senior engineer at Barneys New York and Hertz Corporation. Mr. Tsuei received a B.S. in computer science from Rutgers University.

Ashley Iasimone, 24, joins the Company as a Deputy Editor. Ms. Iasimone served on the editorial team at AOL Music for almost three years and previously was an editorial intern at Spin Magazine. Ms. Iasimone received a B.A. in journalism and music business from New York University.

Andrea Rosen, 24, joins the Company as Digital Content Manager from web video pioneer Rocketboom, where she served as Director of Marketing and Business Development Associate and oversaw strategic partnerships with companies like Google and Apple. Prior to Rocketboom, Ms. Rosen worked as Digital Marketing Manager and a contributing writer for alternative weekly The L Magazine, as well as a marketing consultant for web companies and events in New York City. Ms. Rosen attended Emerson College.

Matthew Wilkening, 40, joins the Company as a Deputy Editor. After seventeen years working at an independent record label, Mr. Wilkening began writing professionally in 2009, contributing to several publications including the AOL Radio Blog, the Cleveland Scene and Spinner. Mr. Wilkening received a B.S. in business administration from Nazareth College.

Sara D. Anderson, 29, joins the Company as a Deputy Editor. For the past year Ms. Anderson served as the editor-in-chief of the AOL Radio Blog. Ms. Anderson graduated with a B.A. in English literature from the University of Colorado.

