AOL Promotes Platform-A Sales Exec (Memo)

While new AOL (TWX) CEO Tim Armstrong conducts his 100-day company review, new Platform-A advertising boss Greg Coleman’s reorg continues.



Today, the company promoted Mark Ellis, a five-year AOL vet, to EVP of Sales. Here’s Coleman’s memo:

Dear Platform-A colleague,

I’m happy to report that Mark Ellis has been promoted to an expanded role of EVP of Sales.

In his five years at AOL, Mark has proved himself a strong leader who can deliver results, starting with his success in reinvigorating our key automotive relationships in Detroit. Over the years, he’s earned the respect of colleagues and clients alike through his steady leadership, his focus and commitment, and his excellent relations with top clients. Most recently, Mark has been an invaluable partner in helping to restructure Platform-A and take it where it needs to be.

As you know, our top priority for the year is to drive our ad sales efforts across the board. We have an unmatched combination of scale and technology, and we have some of the best ad sales people in the business. Our goal is to quickly and effectively unlock Platform-A’s incredible potential. And we’ve already made several announcements moving us forward.

Mark’s role will be wide ranging and critical to the success of these efforts. As head of sales, he will expand our digital ad sales efforts, increase and improve our sales force, and fully leverage our unique combination of reach and state-of-the-art technologies. He will report directly to me working from our New York offices.

Some background on Mark. He started at AOL in 2004 and moved to Detroit to manage AOL’s offices there. He subsequently managed the Central Division consisting of Detroit, Chicago and Dallas and then the East Division consisting of New York, Boston, Dulles, Atlanta and Detroit. His most current assignment was as SVP of Vertical and Product Sales for Platform-A.

Before coming to AOL, Mark was SVP of Corporate Sales for IMG, the sports and entertainment marketing company. Before that, he was SVP Sales for San Francisco-based Quokka Sports, an Internet start up focusing on building a broadband network of sports sites. He also spent more than eight years with Time Inc. in various capacities, including Publisher of Time Inc. New Media.

A Detroit native, Mark graduated from the University of Notre Dame and received an MBA from the University of Detroit.

Please join me in congratulating Mark on his new role.

Greg

